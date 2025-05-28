cbm

CerebrumCBM

Live Cerebrum price updates and the latest Cerebrum news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00954

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cerebrum price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $575.37K. The table above accurately updates our CBM price in real time. The price of CBM is up 2.57% since last hour, up 40.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.54M. CBM has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CBM.

Cerebrum Stats

What is the market cap of Cerebrum?

The current market cap of Cerebrum is $9.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cerebrum?

Currently, 60.33M of CBM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $575.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 40.89%.

What is the current price of Cerebrum?

The price of 1 Cerebrum currently costs $0.01.

How many Cerebrum are there?

The current circulating supply of Cerebrum is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CBM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cerebrum?

Cerebrum (CBM) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.47M

40.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 575.37K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Cerebrum news