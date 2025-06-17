cbxrp

Coinbase Wrapped XRPCBXRP

Live Coinbase Wrapped XRP price updates and the latest Coinbase Wrapped XRP news.

$2.19

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.12

24h high

$2.19

The live Coinbase Wrapped XRP price today is $2.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $408.43K. The table above accurately updates our CBXRP price in real time. The price of CBXRP is up 0.33% since last hour, up 1.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.13M. CBXRP has a circulating supply of 3.71M coins and a max supply of 3.71M CBXRP.

What is the market cap of Coinbase Wrapped XRP?

The current market cap of Coinbase Wrapped XRP is $8.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Coinbase Wrapped XRP?

Currently, 186.50K of CBXRP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $408.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.74%.

What is the current price of Coinbase Wrapped XRP?

The price of 1 Coinbase Wrapped XRP currently costs $2.19.

How many Coinbase Wrapped XRP are there?

The current circulating supply of Coinbase Wrapped XRP is 3.71M. This is the total amount of CBXRP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Coinbase Wrapped XRP?

Coinbase Wrapped XRP (CBXRP) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.12M

1.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 408.43K

Circulating Supply

3,700,000

