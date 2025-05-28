cby

CarbifyCBY

Live Carbify price updates and the latest Carbify news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.187

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Carbify price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $116.14K. The table above accurately updates our CBY price in real time. The price of CBY is down -0.17% since last hour, up 0.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.37M. CBY has a circulating supply of 9.84M coins and a max supply of 50.00M CBY.

Carbify Stats

What is the market cap of Carbify?

The current market cap of Carbify is $9.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Carbify?

Currently, 619.91K of CBY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $116.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.66%.

What is the current price of Carbify?

The price of 1 Carbify currently costs $0.19.

How many Carbify are there?

The current circulating supply of Carbify is 9.84M. This is the total amount of CBY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Carbify?

Carbify (CBY) currently ranks 1523 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.84M

0.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1523

24H Volume

$ 116.14K

Circulating Supply

9,800,000

latest Carbify news