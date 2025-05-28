ConcordiumCCD
The live Concordium price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $414.59K. The table above accurately updates our CCD price in real time. The price of CCD is down -0.18% since last hour, down -2.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.84M. CCD has a circulating supply of 11.53B coins and a max supply of 13.93B CCD.
What is Concordium?
What is the market cap of Concordium?
The current market cap of Concordium is $42.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Concordium?
Currently, 113.59M of CCD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $414.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.43%.
What is the current price of Concordium?
The price of 1 Concordium currently costs $0.004.
How many Concordium are there?
The current circulating supply of Concordium is 11.53B. This is the total amount of CCD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Concordium?
Concordium (CCD) currently ranks 803 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
