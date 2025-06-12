cdcbtc

Crypto.com Wrapped BTCCDCBTC

Live Crypto.com Wrapped BTC price updates and the latest Crypto.com Wrapped BTC news.

$105,594

$0

(0%)

24h low

$103,602.00

24h high

$105,956.00

The live Crypto.com Wrapped BTC price today is $105,594.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.18K. The table above accurately updates our CDCBTC price in real time. The price of CDCBTC is down -0.04% since last hour, up 0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.27M. CDCBTC has a circulating supply of 173.00 coins and a max supply of 173.00 CDCBTC.

Crypto.com Wrapped BTC Stats

What is the market cap of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC?

The current market cap of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC is $18.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC?

Currently, 0.81 of CDCBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $85.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.13%.

What is the current price of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC?

The price of 1 Crypto.com Wrapped BTC currently costs $105,594.00.

How many Crypto.com Wrapped BTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC is 173.00. This is the total amount of CDCBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Crypto.com Wrapped BTC?

Crypto.com Wrapped BTC (CDCBTC) currently ranks 1209 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 18.27M

0.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1209

24H Volume

$ 85.18K

Circulating Supply

170

