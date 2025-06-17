cdr

$0.0192

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Cedar price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $76.75K. The table above accurately updates our CDR price in real time. The price of CDR is down -1.56% since last hour, up 21.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.17M. CDR has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CDR.

Cedar Stats

What is the market cap of Cedar?

The current market cap of Cedar is $19.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cedar?

Currently, 4.00M of CDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $76.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.59%.

What is the current price of Cedar?

The price of 1 Cedar currently costs $0.02.

How many Cedar are there?

The current circulating supply of Cedar is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CDR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cedar?

Cedar (CDR) currently ranks 1152 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.17M

21.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1152

24H Volume

$ 76.75K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

