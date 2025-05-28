cdt

The live Blox price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $149.18K. The table above accurately updates our CDT price in real time. The price of CDT is up 7.03% since last hour, down -5.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $148.02M. CDT has a circulating supply of 674.58M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CDT.

Blox Stats

What is the market cap of Blox?

The current market cap of Blox is $99.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blox?

Currently, 1.01M of CDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $149.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.03%.

What is the current price of Blox?

The price of 1 Blox currently costs $0.15.

How many Blox are there?

The current circulating supply of Blox is 674.58M. This is the total amount of CDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blox?

Blox (CDT) currently ranks 305 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 99.83M

-5.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#305

24H Volume

$ 149.18K

Circulating Supply

670,000,000

