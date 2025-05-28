ceek

$0.0143

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live CEEK Smart VR price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $956.65K. The table above accurately updates our CEEK price in real time. The price of CEEK is up 1.37% since last hour, down -1.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.27M. CEEK has a circulating supply of 968.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CEEK.

CEEK Smart VR Stats

What is the market cap of CEEK Smart VR?

The current market cap of CEEK Smart VR is $13.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CEEK Smart VR?

Currently, 67.03M of CEEK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $956.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.78%.

What is the current price of CEEK Smart VR?

The price of 1 CEEK Smart VR currently costs $0.01.

How many CEEK Smart VR are there?

The current circulating supply of CEEK Smart VR is 968.00M. This is the total amount of CEEK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CEEK Smart VR?

CEEK Smart VR (CEEK) currently ranks 1413 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.80M

-1.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1413

24H Volume

$ 956.65K

Circulating Supply

970,000,000

