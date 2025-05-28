CEEK Smart VRCEEK
Live CEEK Smart VR price updates and the latest CEEK Smart VR news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0143
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live CEEK Smart VR price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $956.65K. The table above accurately updates our CEEK price in real time. The price of CEEK is up 1.37% since last hour, down -1.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.27M. CEEK has a circulating supply of 968.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CEEK.
CEEK Smart VR Stats
What is the market cap of CEEK Smart VR?
The current market cap of CEEK Smart VR is $13.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CEEK Smart VR?
Currently, 67.03M of CEEK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $956.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.78%.
What is the current price of CEEK Smart VR?
The price of 1 CEEK Smart VR currently costs $0.01.
How many CEEK Smart VR are there?
The current circulating supply of CEEK Smart VR is 968.00M. This is the total amount of CEEK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CEEK Smart VR?
CEEK Smart VR (CEEK) currently ranks 1413 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.80M
-1.78 %
#1413
$ 956.65K
970,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/