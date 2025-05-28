cell

CellframeCELL

Live Cellframe price updates and the latest Cellframe news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.329

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.32

24h high

$0.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cellframe price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $782.20K. The table above accurately updates our CELL price in real time. The price of CELL is down -0.97% since last hour, down -2.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.78M. CELL has a circulating supply of 28.79M coins and a max supply of 29.74M CELL.

Cellframe Stats

What is the market cap of Cellframe?

The current market cap of Cellframe is $9.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cellframe?

Currently, 2.38M of CELL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $782.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.05%.

What is the current price of Cellframe?

The price of 1 Cellframe currently costs $0.33.

How many Cellframe are there?

The current circulating supply of Cellframe is 28.79M. This is the total amount of CELL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cellframe?

Cellframe (CELL) currently ranks 1648 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.46M

-2.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1648

24H Volume

$ 782.20K

Circulating Supply

29,000,000

latest Cellframe news