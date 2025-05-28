CeloCELO
The live Celo price today is $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.39M. The table above accurately updates our CELO price in real time. The price of CELO is down -0.24% since last hour, up 0.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $374.28M. CELO has a circulating supply of 570.65M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CELO.
What is Celo?
What Makes Celo Unique?
Celo is an EVM-compatible layer-1 platform that supports the CELO governance asset and other ERC-20 Mento stable assets, which may be used to pay for transaction fees. It aims to bring the regenerative finance (ReFi) movement mainstream by accelerating global financial inclusion, community commerce, and climate-positive technology across multiple ecosystems. Celo is one of the world's first carbon-negative blockchains, using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that requires far less energy than proof-of-work chains.
Celo's mobile-first design enables it to reach billions of global users at scale, featuring a light-client syncing mechanism called Plumo, a zk-SNARK-based system that allows fast syncing with minimal data usage. The platform maps encrypted phone numbers to wallet addresses and allows access to an ecosystem of dApps, such as the Valora Wallet, via low-powered smartphone devices.
Celo (CELO) Circulation
CELO governance asset has a fixed supply of one billion. CELO assets in circulation are split between the Mento Reserve and a community of CELO holders.
Celo Founders
Celo was co-founded in 2017 by Rene Reinsberg, now President of the Celo Foundation; Marek Olszewski, current Chief Technology Officer at cLabs; and Sep Kamvar, computer scientist, artist, and former professor at MIT Media Lab.
Celo Network Security
The Celo blockchain uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The CELO governance asset supports the security, growth, and development of the platform by enabling CELO holders to stake the asset in support of Celo Validators, vote on changes or additions to the core technology proposed by community members, and engage directly with dApps on the Celo Platform. Validators play an important role in participating in the consensus mechanism of the Celo Platform, securing the Celo network, and independently verifying transactions and proposing blocks to add to the blockchain.
What is the market cap of Celo?
The current market cap of Celo is $213.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Celo?
Currently, 57.14M of CELO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.75%.
What is the current price of Celo?
The price of 1 Celo currently costs $0.37.
How many Celo are there?
The current circulating supply of Celo is 570.65M. This is the total amount of CELO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Celo?
Celo (CELO) currently ranks 304 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
