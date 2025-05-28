What Makes Celo Unique?

Celo is an EVM-compatible layer-1 platform that supports the CELO governance asset and other ERC-20 Mento stable assets, which may be used to pay for transaction fees. It aims to bring the regenerative finance (ReFi) movement mainstream by accelerating global financial inclusion, community commerce, and climate-positive technology across multiple ecosystems. Celo is one of the world's first carbon-negative blockchains, using a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that requires far less energy than proof-of-work chains.

Celo's mobile-first design enables it to reach billions of global users at scale, featuring a light-client syncing mechanism called Plumo, a zk-SNARK-based system that allows fast syncing with minimal data usage. The platform maps encrypted phone numbers to wallet addresses and allows access to an ecosystem of dApps, such as the Valora Wallet, via low-powered smartphone devices.

Celo (CELO) Circulation

CELO governance asset has a fixed supply of one billion. CELO assets in circulation are split between the Mento Reserve and a community of CELO holders.

Celo Founders

Celo was co-founded in 2017 by Rene Reinsberg, now President of the Celo Foundation; Marek Olszewski, current Chief Technology Officer at cLabs; and Sep Kamvar, computer scientist, artist, and former professor at MIT Media Lab.

Celo Network Security

The Celo blockchain uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The CELO governance asset supports the security, growth, and development of the platform by enabling CELO holders to stake the asset in support of Celo Validators, vote on changes or additions to the core technology proposed by community members, and engage directly with dApps on the Celo Platform. Validators play an important role in participating in the consensus mechanism of the Celo Platform, securing the Celo network, and independently verifying transactions and proposing blocks to add to the blockchain.