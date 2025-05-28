Celer NetworkCELR
Live Celer Network price updates and the latest Celer Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00991
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.01
The live Celer Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.75M. The table above accurately updates our CELR price in real time. The price of CELR is up 1.53% since last hour, up 1.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $99.09M. CELR has a circulating supply of 5.65B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CELR.
about Celer Network
What is Celer Network?
Celer Network (CELR) Overview
Celer Network is a blockchain interoperability protocol that provides a one-click user experience for accessing tokens, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, governance, and more across multiple chains. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps using the Celer Inter-chain Messaging Framework to access efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps can enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction user experience, all from a single chain.
Celer Network Architecture
Celer Network's architecture is supported and secured by its own blockchain State Guardian Network (SGN), which uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm. Validator nodes must stake CELR tokens to join the consensus process of the SGN. The CELR staking process is a crucial pillar supporting the economic security of the Celer Inter-chain Messaging Framework.
Celer Network Founders
Celer Network was founded in 2018 by a team of engineers with strong technical backgrounds. All four co-founders hold PhDs in Computer Science from prestigious institutions and have worked with high-profile tech companies.
What Makes Celer Network (CELR) Unique?
Celer Network fundamentally changes how multi-blockchain dApps are built and used. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps with efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps can enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction user experience.
Celer uses smart contracts deployed on each chain paired with the State Guardian Network, a Tendermint-based blockchain, to enable seamless multi-blockchain interoperability.
CELR Circulation
CELR has a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens. The token is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for staking in the State Guardian Network (SGN), participating in network governance, and acquiring rewards and transaction fee earnings.
Celer Network Security
Celer's State Guardian Network is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain that serves as a message router between different blockchains, providing PoS security, fast finality, and low cost for Celer-enabled dApps. The network has completed three separate smart contract audits with CertiK, PeckShield, and SlowMist, and offers a $2 million bug bounty program on Immunefi to encourage community and whitehat efforts in securing and improving the network.
Celer Network Stats
What is the market cap of Celer Network?
The current market cap of Celer Network is $55.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Celer Network?
Currently, 580.30M of CELR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.53%.
What is the current price of Celer Network?
The price of 1 Celer Network currently costs $0.01.
How many Celer Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Celer Network is 5.65B. This is the total amount of CELR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Celer Network?
Celer Network (CELR) currently ranks 696 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 55.95M
1.53 %
#696
$ 5.75M
5,600,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/