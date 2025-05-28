Celer Network (CELR) Overview

Celer Network is a blockchain interoperability protocol that provides a one-click user experience for accessing tokens, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, governance, and more across multiple chains. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps using the Celer Inter-chain Messaging Framework to access efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps can enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction user experience, all from a single chain.

Celer Network Architecture

Celer Network's architecture is supported and secured by its own blockchain State Guardian Network (SGN), which uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm. Validator nodes must stake CELR tokens to join the consensus process of the SGN. The CELR staking process is a crucial pillar supporting the economic security of the Celer Inter-chain Messaging Framework.

Celer Network Founders

Celer Network was founded in 2018 by a team of engineers with strong technical backgrounds. All four co-founders hold PhDs in Computer Science from prestigious institutions and have worked with high-profile tech companies.

What Makes Celer Network (CELR) Unique?

Celer Network fundamentally changes how multi-blockchain dApps are built and used. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps with efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps can enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction user experience.

Celer uses smart contracts deployed on each chain paired with the State Guardian Network, a Tendermint-based blockchain, to enable seamless multi-blockchain interoperability.

CELR Circulation

CELR has a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens. The token is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for staking in the State Guardian Network (SGN), participating in network governance, and acquiring rewards and transaction fee earnings.

Celer Network Security

Celer's State Guardian Network is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain that serves as a message router between different blockchains, providing PoS security, fast finality, and low cost for Celer-enabled dApps. The network has completed three separate smart contract audits with CertiK, PeckShield, and SlowMist, and offers a $2 million bug bounty program on Immunefi to encourage community and whitehat efforts in securing and improving the network.