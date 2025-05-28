cere

$0.00132

The live Cere Network price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $276.43K. The table above accurately updates our CERE price in real time. The price of CERE is down -0.21% since last hour, up 0.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.18M. CERE has a circulating supply of 6.64B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CERE.

Cere Network Stats

What is the market cap of Cere Network?

The current market cap of Cere Network is $8.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cere Network?

Currently, 209.71M of CERE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $276.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.32%.

What is the current price of Cere Network?

The price of 1 Cere Network currently costs $0.001.

How many Cere Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Cere Network is 6.64B. This is the total amount of CERE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cere Network?

Cere Network (CERE) currently ranks 1695 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.74M

0.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1695

24H Volume

$ 276.43K

Circulating Supply

6,600,000,000

