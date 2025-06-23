$0.013 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.01 24h high $0.02

The live CESS Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 496.14K. The table above accurately updates our CESS price in real time. The price of CESS is down -31.94% since last hour, down -31.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 129.69M. CESS has a circulating supply of 2.65B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CESS .