The live CESS Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $496.14K. The table above accurately updates our CESS price in real time. The price of CESS is down -31.94% since last hour, down -31.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $129.69M. CESS has a circulating supply of 2.65B coins and a max supply of 10.00B CESS.

CESS Network Stats

What is the market cap of CESS Network?

The current market cap of CESS Network is $34.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CESS Network?

Currently, 38.26M of CESS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $496.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -31.94%.

What is the current price of CESS Network?

The price of 1 CESS Network currently costs $0.01.

How many CESS Network are there?

The current circulating supply of CESS Network is 2.65B. This is the total amount of CESS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CESS Network?

CESS Network (CESS) currently ranks 807 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

