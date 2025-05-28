cet

Live CoinEx price updates and the latest CoinEx news.

price

$0.0645

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

The live CoinEx price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.95K. The table above accurately updates our CET price in real time. The price of CET is down -0.12% since last hour, down -1.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $173.28M. CET has a circulating supply of 2.69B coins and a max supply of 2.69B CET.

CoinEx Stats

What is the market cap of CoinEx?

The current market cap of CoinEx is $173.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CoinEx?

Currently, 1.61M of CET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.95K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.61%.

What is the current price of CoinEx?

The price of 1 CoinEx currently costs $0.06.

How many CoinEx are there?

The current circulating supply of CoinEx is 2.69B. This is the total amount of CET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CoinEx?

CoinEx (CET) currently ranks 348 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 173.28M

-1.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#348

24H Volume

$ 103.95K

Circulating Supply

2,700,000,000

