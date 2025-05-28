cetus

price

$0.16

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.16

24h high

$0.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cetus Protocol price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $96.92M. The table above accurately updates our CETUS price in real time. The price of CETUS is up 1.18% since last hour, up 2.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $159.94M. CETUS has a circulating supply of 725.22M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CETUS.

Cetus Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Cetus Protocol?

The current market cap of Cetus Protocol is $115.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cetus Protocol?

Currently, 605.98M of CETUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $96.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.01%.

What is the current price of Cetus Protocol?

The price of 1 Cetus Protocol currently costs $0.16.

How many Cetus Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Cetus Protocol is 725.22M. This is the total amount of CETUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cetus Protocol?

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) currently ranks 440 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 115.99M

2.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#440

24H Volume

$ 96.92M

Circulating Supply

730,000,000

latest Cetus Protocol news