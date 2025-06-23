$0.0009 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.0006 24h high $0.0009

The live CFGI price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.99K. The table above accurately updates our CFGI price in real time. The price of CFGI is up 23.70% since last hour, up 52.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.36M. CFGI has a circulating supply of 8.19B coins and a max supply of 8.19B CFGI .