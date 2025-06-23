cfgi

CFGICFGI

Live CFGI price updates and the latest CFGI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0009

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0009

VS
USD
BTC

The live CFGI price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70.99K. The table above accurately updates our CFGI price in real time. The price of CFGI is up 23.70% since last hour, up 52.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.36M. CFGI has a circulating supply of 8.19B coins and a max supply of 8.19B CFGI.

CFGI Stats

What is the market cap of CFGI?

The current market cap of CFGI is $7.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CFGI?

Currently, 78.91M of CFGI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $70.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 52.57%.

What is the current price of CFGI?

The price of 1 CFGI currently costs $0.0009.

How many CFGI are there?

The current circulating supply of CFGI is 8.19B. This is the total amount of CFGI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CFGI?

CFGI (CFGI) currently ranks 1752 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.36M

52.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1752

24H Volume

$ 70.99K

Circulating Supply

8,200,000,000

latest CFGI news