ConfluxCFX
Live Conflux price updates and the latest Conflux news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0891
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.09
24h high
$0.09
The live Conflux price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.31M. The table above accurately updates our CFX price in real time. The price of CFX is up 0.06% since last hour, up 1.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $503.26M. CFX has a circulating supply of 5.07B coins and a max supply of 5.65B CFX.
about Conflux
What is Conflux?
Key Features of Conflux:
- Prodigious Throughput: Conflux employs a Tree-Graph consensus algorithm, enabling concurrent block and transaction handling, striving to curtail validation periods and amplify transactions per second (TPS).
- Fortified: Conflux utilizes proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to ensure security and thwart anti-reentrance onslaughts at the protocol tier.
- Interoperable: ShuttleFlow, a swift cross-chain asset conduit constructed on Conflux, permits effortless asset relocation amid numerous protocols.
- Scalable: Conflux aims to eradicate consensus impediments without compromising security or decentralization, thus ensuring expandability.
- Innate Staking: Conflux furnishes inherent staking remunerations as a bedrock for pioneering DeFi implementations.
- Modest Fees: The platform's fee patronage contrivance permits users possessing zero wallet equilibrium to interact with the blockchain.
- Openness: Conflux is devoted to open-source software, bolstering the dependability and security of blockchain technology.
- Inclusivity: The platform aspires to furnish impartial and unrestricted access to nascent technologies.
- Permissionless: Conflux enables secure conveyance of precious assets with minimal charges, empowering everyone to partake and profit from the global economy
Conflux Token System (CFX)
The Conflux token system orbits around the Conflux (CFX) token, granting token owners the capacity to accrue rewards via staking, remit transaction charges, lease storage, and partake in network governance. CFX also incentivizes and compensates miners, guaranteeing the network's protected operation. The token is devised to function as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value for blockchain-based data.
History of Conflux (CFX)
Founded in 2018, Conflux Network was developed in the research lab of Turing Award recipient Dr. Andrew Yao. The core leadership team of Conflux Network includes Fan Long, founder and president of the Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute, YuanJie Zhang, co-founder, Ming Wu, co-founder and CTO, and Andreas Veneris and Andreas Park as advisors.
Conflux Stats
What is the market cap of Conflux?
The current market cap of Conflux is $452.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Conflux?
Currently, 250.28M of CFX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.25%.
What is the current price of Conflux?
The price of 1 Conflux currently costs $0.09.
How many Conflux are there?
The current circulating supply of Conflux is 5.07B. This is the total amount of CFX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Conflux?
Conflux (CFX) currently ranks 181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 452.01M
1.25 %
#181
$ 22.31M
5,100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/