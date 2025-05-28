Key Features of Conflux:

Prodigious Throughput: Conflux employs a Tree-Graph consensus algorithm, enabling concurrent block and transaction handling, striving to curtail validation periods and amplify transactions per second (TPS). Fortified: Conflux utilizes proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to ensure security and thwart anti-reentrance onslaughts at the protocol tier. Interoperable: ShuttleFlow, a swift cross-chain asset conduit constructed on Conflux, permits effortless asset relocation amid numerous protocols. Scalable: Conflux aims to eradicate consensus impediments without compromising security or decentralization, thus ensuring expandability. Innate Staking: Conflux furnishes inherent staking remunerations as a bedrock for pioneering DeFi implementations. Modest Fees: The platform's fee patronage contrivance permits users possessing zero wallet equilibrium to interact with the blockchain. Openness: Conflux is devoted to open-source software, bolstering the dependability and security of blockchain technology. Inclusivity: The platform aspires to furnish impartial and unrestricted access to nascent technologies. Permissionless: Conflux enables secure conveyance of precious assets with minimal charges, empowering everyone to partake and profit from the global economy

Conflux Token System (CFX)

The Conflux token system orbits around the Conflux (CFX) token, granting token owners the capacity to accrue rewards via staking, remit transaction charges, lease storage, and partake in network governance. CFX also incentivizes and compensates miners, guaranteeing the network's protected operation. The token is devised to function as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value for blockchain-based data.

History of Conflux (CFX)

Founded in 2018, Conflux Network was developed in the research lab of Turing Award recipient Dr. Andrew Yao. The core leadership team of Conflux Network includes Fan Long, founder and president of the Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute, YuanJie Zhang, co-founder, Ming Wu, co-founder and CTO, and Andreas Veneris and Andreas Park as advisors.