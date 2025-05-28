cfx

ConfluxCFX

Live Conflux price updates and the latest Conflux news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0891

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Conflux price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.31M. The table above accurately updates our CFX price in real time. The price of CFX is up 0.06% since last hour, up 1.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $503.26M. CFX has a circulating supply of 5.07B coins and a max supply of 5.65B CFX.

about Conflux

What is Conflux?

Conflux Network is a smart contract platform that features a Turing-complete state machine built atop a high-throughput consensus protocol. Conflux reaches an agreement on transaction validator based on the total order of blocks organized in a Tree-Graph, a novel consensus mechanism that scaling benefits relative to existing blockchains. It also uses Proof-of-Work (PoW) to supplement its Tree-Graph consensus protocol. Conflux has a native token called CFX that serves as the reward for network miners and as a means for paying transaction fees.

Key Features of Conflux:

  1. Prodigious Throughput: Conflux employs a Tree-Graph consensus algorithm, enabling concurrent block and transaction handling, striving to curtail validation periods and amplify transactions per second (TPS).
  2. Fortified: Conflux utilizes proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to ensure security and thwart anti-reentrance onslaughts at the protocol tier.
  3. Interoperable: ShuttleFlow, a swift cross-chain asset conduit constructed on Conflux, permits effortless asset relocation amid numerous protocols.
  4. Scalable: Conflux aims to eradicate consensus impediments without compromising security or decentralization, thus ensuring expandability.
  5. Innate Staking: Conflux furnishes inherent staking remunerations as a bedrock for pioneering DeFi implementations.
  6. Modest Fees: The platform's fee patronage contrivance permits users possessing zero wallet equilibrium to interact with the blockchain.
  7. Openness: Conflux is devoted to open-source software, bolstering the dependability and security of blockchain technology.
  8. Inclusivity: The platform aspires to furnish impartial and unrestricted access to nascent technologies.
  9. Permissionless: Conflux enables secure conveyance of precious assets with minimal charges, empowering everyone to partake and profit from the global economy

Conflux Token System (CFX)

The Conflux token system orbits around the Conflux (CFX) token, granting token owners the capacity to accrue rewards via staking, remit transaction charges, lease storage, and partake in network governance. CFX also incentivizes and compensates miners, guaranteeing the network's protected operation. The token is devised to function as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value for blockchain-based data.

History of Conflux (CFX)

Founded in 2018, Conflux Network was developed in the research lab of Turing Award recipient Dr. Andrew Yao. The core leadership team of Conflux Network includes Fan Long, founder and president of the Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute, YuanJie Zhang, co-founder, Ming Wu, co-founder and CTO, and Andreas Veneris and Andreas Park as advisors.

Conflux Stats

What is the market cap of Conflux?

The current market cap of Conflux is $452.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Conflux?

Currently, 250.28M of CFX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.25%.

What is the current price of Conflux?

The price of 1 Conflux currently costs $0.09.

How many Conflux are there?

The current circulating supply of Conflux is 5.07B. This is the total amount of CFX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Conflux?

Conflux (CFX) currently ranks 181 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 452.01M

1.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#181

24H Volume

$ 22.31M

Circulating Supply

5,100,000,000

latest Conflux news