$105.22

$0

(0%)

24h low

$104.54

24h high

$106.90

The live Comtech Gold price today is $105.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21M. The table above accurately updates our CGO price in real time. The price of CGO is down -0.12% since last hour, down -0.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.47M. CGO has a circulating supply of 109.00K coins and a max supply of 109.00K CGO.

Comtech Gold Stats

What is the market cap of Comtech Gold?

The current market cap of Comtech Gold is $11.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Comtech Gold?

Currently, 11.48K of CGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.85%.

What is the current price of Comtech Gold?

The price of 1 Comtech Gold currently costs $105.22.

How many Comtech Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of Comtech Gold is 109.00K. This is the total amount of CGO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Comtech Gold?

Comtech Gold (CGO) currently ranks 1529 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.47M

-0.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1529

24H Volume

$ 1.21M

Circulating Supply

110,000

