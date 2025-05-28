cgpt

The live ChainGPT price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.69M. The table above accurately updates our CGPT price in real time. The price of CGPT is up 0.58% since last hour, down -3.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $136.48M. CGPT has a circulating supply of 823.22M coins and a max supply of 997.86M CGPT.

ChainGPT Stats

What is the market cap of ChainGPT?

The current market cap of ChainGPT is $112.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ChainGPT?

Currently, 173.18M of CGPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.16%.

What is the current price of ChainGPT?

The price of 1 ChainGPT currently costs $0.14.

How many ChainGPT are there?

The current circulating supply of ChainGPT is 823.22M. This is the total amount of CGPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ChainGPT?

ChainGPT (CGPT) currently ranks 450 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

