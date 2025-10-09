CACHE GoldCGT
Live CACHE Gold price updates and the latest CACHE Gold news.
price
sponsored by
$350.3
$0
(0%)
24h low
$58.93
24h high
$350.55
The live CACHE Gold price today is $350.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $$0.00. The table above accurately updates our CGT price in real time. The price of CGT is up 437.20% since last hour, up 484.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.30M. CGT has a circulating supply of 49.73K coins and a max supply of 100.77K CGT.
CACHE Gold Stats
What is the market cap of CACHE Gold?
The current market cap of CACHE Gold is $17.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of CACHE Gold?
Currently, 0.00 of CGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $0.00 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 484.40%.
What is the current price of CACHE Gold?
The price of 1 CACHE Gold currently costs $350.30.
How many CACHE Gold are there?
The current circulating supply of CACHE Gold is 49.73K. This is the total amount of CGT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of CACHE Gold?
CACHE Gold (CGT) currently ranks 813 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.43M
484.40 %
#813
$ 0.00
50,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.