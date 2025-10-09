cgt

CACHE GoldCGT

Live CACHE Gold price updates and the latest CACHE Gold news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$350.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$58.93

24h high

$350.55

VS
USD
BTC

The live CACHE Gold price today is $350.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $$0.00. The table above accurately updates our CGT price in real time. The price of CGT is up 437.20% since last hour, up 484.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.30M. CGT has a circulating supply of 49.73K coins and a max supply of 100.77K CGT.

CACHE Gold Stats

What is the market cap of CACHE Gold?

The current market cap of CACHE Gold is $17.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CACHE Gold?

Currently, 0.00 of CGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $0.00 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 484.40%.

What is the current price of CACHE Gold?

The price of 1 CACHE Gold currently costs $350.30.

How many CACHE Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of CACHE Gold is 49.73K. This is the total amount of CGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CACHE Gold?

CACHE Gold (CGT) currently ranks 813 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.43M

484.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#813

24H Volume

$ 0.00

Circulating Supply

50,000

latest CACHE Gold news