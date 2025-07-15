chad

$0.00898

The live CHAD price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.74M. The table above accurately updates our CHAD price in real time. The price of CHAD is up 9.92% since last hour, up 104.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.98M. CHAD has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M CHAD.

CHAD Stats

What is the market cap of CHAD?

The current market cap of CHAD is $9.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CHAD?

Currently, 2.87B of CHAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 104.91%.

What is the current price of CHAD?

The price of 1 CHAD currently costs $0.009.

How many CHAD are there?

The current circulating supply of CHAD is 999.99M. This is the total amount of CHAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CHAD?

CHAD (CHAD) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

