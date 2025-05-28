chain

Chain GamesCHAIN

Live Chain Games price updates and the latest Chain Games news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0303

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Chain Games price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $129.15K. The table above accurately updates our CHAIN price in real time. The price of CHAIN is down -3.78% since last hour, up 1.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.97M. CHAIN has a circulating supply of 379.87M coins and a max supply of 493.50M CHAIN.

Chain Games Stats

What is the market cap of Chain Games?

The current market cap of Chain Games is $11.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chain Games?

Currently, 4.26M of CHAIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $129.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.54%.

What is the current price of Chain Games?

The price of 1 Chain Games currently costs $0.03.

How many Chain Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Chain Games is 379.87M. This is the total amount of CHAIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chain Games?

Chain Games (CHAIN) currently ranks 1525 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.53M

1.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1525

24H Volume

$ 129.15K

Circulating Supply

380,000,000

latest Chain Games news