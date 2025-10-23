chaos

$0.00977

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live chaos and disorder price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.07M. The table above accurately updates our CHAOS price in real time. The price of CHAOS is down -11.44% since last hour, down -21.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.77M. CHAOS has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M CHAOS.

chaos and disorder Stats

What is the market cap of chaos and disorder?

The current market cap of chaos and disorder is $10.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of chaos and disorder?

Currently, 211.52M of CHAOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.61%.

What is the current price of chaos and disorder?

The price of 1 chaos and disorder currently costs $0.01.

How many chaos and disorder are there?

The current circulating supply of chaos and disorder is 999.98M. This is the total amount of CHAOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of chaos and disorder?

chaos and disorder (CHAOS) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.14M

-21.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 2.07M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

