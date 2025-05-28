chb

$0.001

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0004

24h high

$0.009

The live COINHUB price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $603.58K. The table above accurately updates our CHB price in real time. The price of CHB is up 26.44% since last hour, up 25.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.04M. CHB has a circulating supply of 913.09M coins and a max supply of 10.00B CHB.

COINHUB Stats

What is the market cap of COINHUB?

The current market cap of COINHUB is $7.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of COINHUB?

Currently, 601.21M of CHB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $603.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.59%.

What is the current price of COINHUB?

The price of 1 COINHUB currently costs $0.001.

How many COINHUB are there?

The current circulating supply of COINHUB is 913.09M. This is the total amount of CHB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of COINHUB?

COINHUB (CHB) currently ranks 1110 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.90M

25.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1110

24H Volume

$ 603.58K

Circulating Supply

910,000,000

