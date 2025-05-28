COINHUBCHB
Live COINHUB price updates and the latest COINHUB news.
price
sponsored by
$0.001
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.009
The live COINHUB price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $603.58K. The table above accurately updates our CHB price in real time. The price of CHB is up 26.44% since last hour, up 25.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.04M. CHB has a circulating supply of 913.09M coins and a max supply of 10.00B CHB.
COINHUB Stats
What is the market cap of COINHUB?
The current market cap of COINHUB is $7.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of COINHUB?
Currently, 601.21M of CHB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $603.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.59%.
What is the current price of COINHUB?
The price of 1 COINHUB currently costs $0.001.
How many COINHUB are there?
The current circulating supply of COINHUB is 913.09M. This is the total amount of CHB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of COINHUB?
COINHUB (CHB) currently ranks 1110 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.90M
25.59 %
#1110
$ 603.58K
910,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/