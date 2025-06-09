chdd

$0.000121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00007

24h high

$0.0001

The live CHEDDA price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.48K. The table above accurately updates our CHDD price in real time. The price of CHDD is down -0.03% since last hour, down -14.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.75M. CHDD has a circulating supply of 72.23B coins and a max supply of 72.23B CHDD.

CHEDDA Stats

What is the market cap of CHEDDA?

The current market cap of CHEDDA is $8.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CHEDDA?

Currently, 482.75M of CHDD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.68%.

What is the current price of CHEDDA?

The price of 1 CHEDDA currently costs $0.0001.

How many CHEDDA are there?

The current circulating supply of CHEDDA is 72.23B. This is the total amount of CHDD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CHEDDA?

CHEDDA (CHDD) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.75M

-14.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 58.48K

Circulating Supply

72,000,000,000

