$19.63

$0

(0%)

24h low

$19.60

24h high

$20.42

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cheelee price today is $19.63 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.70M. The table above accurately updates our CHEEL price in real time. The price of CHEEL is down -0.23% since last hour, down -2.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.63B. CHEEL has a circulating supply of 56.79M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CHEEL.

Cheelee Stats

What is the market cap of Cheelee?

The current market cap of Cheelee is $1.12B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cheelee?

Currently, 341.13K of CHEEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.34%.

What is the current price of Cheelee?

The price of 1 Cheelee currently costs $19.63.

How many Cheelee are there?

The current circulating supply of Cheelee is 56.79M. This is the total amount of CHEEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cheelee?

Cheelee (CHEEL) currently ranks 74 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.12B

-2.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#74

24H Volume

$ 6.70M

Circulating Supply

57,000,000

