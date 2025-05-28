chelon

$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live CHELON price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $517.96K. The table above accurately updates our CHELON price in real time. The price of CHELON is up 4.36% since last hour, up 6.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.20M. CHELON has a circulating supply of 948.90M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CHELON.

CHELON Stats

What is the market cap of CHELON?

The current market cap of CHELON is $10.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CHELON?

Currently, 50.76M of CHELON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $517.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.47%.

What is the current price of CHELON?

The price of 1 CHELON currently costs $0.01.

How many CHELON are there?

The current circulating supply of CHELON is 948.90M. This is the total amount of CHELON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CHELON?

CHELON (CHELON) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.61M

6.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 517.96K

Circulating Supply

950,000,000

