chex

CHEX TokenCHEX

Live CHEX Token price updates and the latest CHEX Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.234

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.21

24h high

$0.24

VS
USD
BTC

The live CHEX Token price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.47M. The table above accurately updates our CHEX price in real time. The price of CHEX is down -0.29% since last hour, down -2.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $233.61M. CHEX has a circulating supply of 998.80M coins and a max supply of 998.80M CHEX.

CHEX Token Stats

What is the market cap of CHEX Token?

The current market cap of CHEX Token is $233.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CHEX Token?

Currently, 10.56M of CHEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.15%.

What is the current price of CHEX Token?

The price of 1 CHEX Token currently costs $0.23.

How many CHEX Token are there?

The current circulating supply of CHEX Token is 998.80M. This is the total amount of CHEX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CHEX Token?

CHEX Token (CHEX) currently ranks 280 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 233.61M

-2.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#280

24H Volume

$ 2.47M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest CHEX Token news