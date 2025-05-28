chillguy

$0.0846

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

The live Just a chill guy price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.96M. The table above accurately updates our CHILLGUY price in real time. The price of CHILLGUY is up 0.51% since last hour, down -1.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.56M. CHILLGUY has a circulating supply of 999.95M coins and a max supply of 999.95M CHILLGUY.

market data

Market Cap

$ 84.75M

-1.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#555

24H Volume

$ 22.96M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

