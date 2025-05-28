chitan

$0.00408

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Chitan price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.32M. The table above accurately updates our CHITAN price in real time. The price of CHITAN is down -5.00% since last hour, up 25.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.01M. CHITAN has a circulating supply of 983.50M coins and a max supply of 983.50M CHITAN.

Chitan Stats

What is the market cap of Chitan?

The current market cap of Chitan is $4.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chitan?

Currently, 2.53B of CHITAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.34%.

What is the current price of Chitan?

The price of 1 Chitan currently costs $0.004.

How many Chitan are there?

The current circulating supply of Chitan is 983.50M. This is the total amount of CHITAN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chitan?

Chitan (CHITAN) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.41M

25.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 10.32M

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

