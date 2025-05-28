ChompCoinCHOMP
The live ChompCoin price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $230.82K. The table above accurately updates our CHOMP price in real time. The price of CHOMP is down -0.81% since last hour, up 23.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.17M. CHOMP has a circulating supply of 93.69M coins and a max supply of 93.69M CHOMP.
What is the market cap of ChompCoin?
The current market cap of ChompCoin is $8.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ChompCoin?
Currently, 2.65M of CHOMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $230.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.24%.
What is the current price of ChompCoin?
The price of 1 ChompCoin currently costs $0.09.
How many ChompCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of ChompCoin is 93.69M. This is the total amount of CHOMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ChompCoin?
ChompCoin (CHOMP) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
