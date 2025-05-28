ChromiaCHR
Live Chromia price updates and the latest Chromia news.
The live Chromia price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.71M. The table above accurately updates our CHR price in real time. The price of CHR is up 0.91% since last hour, down -1.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.36M. CHR has a circulating supply of 842.83M coins and a max supply of 842.83M CHR.
about Chromia
What is Chromia?
Chromia Stats
What is the market cap of Chromia?
The current market cap of Chromia is $84.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Chromia?
Currently, 127.01M of CHR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.06%.
What is the current price of Chromia?
The price of 1 Chromia currently costs $0.10.
How many Chromia are there?
The current circulating supply of Chromia is 842.83M. This is the total amount of CHR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Chromia?
Chromia (CHR) currently ranks 558 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 84.36M
-1.06 %
#558
$ 12.71M
840,000,000
