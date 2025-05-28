chuanpu

$0.00506

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Chuan Pu price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.09K. The table above accurately updates our CHUANPU price in real time. The price of CHUANPU is down -15.40% since last hour, up 9.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.96M. CHUANPU has a circulating supply of 980.00M coins and a max supply of 980.00M CHUANPU.

Chuan Pu Stats

What is the market cap of Chuan Pu?

The current market cap of Chuan Pu is $5.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chuan Pu?

Currently, 19.20M of CHUANPU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.66%.

What is the current price of Chuan Pu?

The price of 1 Chuan Pu currently costs $0.005.

How many Chuan Pu are there?

The current circulating supply of Chuan Pu is 980.00M. This is the total amount of CHUANPU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chuan Pu?

Chuan Pu (CHUANPU) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.43M

9.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1699

24H Volume

$ 97.09K

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

