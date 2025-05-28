chud

$0.0116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Chudjak price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.23M. The table above accurately updates our CHUD price in real time. The price of CHUD is up 4.98% since last hour, up 0.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.79M. CHUD has a circulating supply of 926.93M coins and a max supply of 926.93M CHUD.

Chudjak Stats

What is the market cap of Chudjak?

The current market cap of Chudjak is $10.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chudjak?

Currently, 105.29M of CHUD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.61%.

What is the current price of Chudjak?

The price of 1 Chudjak currently costs $0.01.

How many Chudjak are there?

The current circulating supply of Chudjak is 926.93M. This is the total amount of CHUD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chudjak?

Chudjak (CHUD) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.95M

0.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 1.23M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

