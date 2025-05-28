Christ Is KingCIK
price
$0.0000267
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00002
24h high
$0.00003
The live Christ Is King price today is $0.00003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $952.76K. The table above accurately updates our CIK price in real time. The price of CIK is down -2.16% since last hour, up 0.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.73M. CIK has a circulating supply of 777.00B coins and a max supply of 777.00B CIK.
Christ Is King Stats
What is the market cap of Christ Is King?
The current market cap of Christ Is King is $20.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Christ Is King?
Currently, 35.71B of CIK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $952.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.41%.
What is the current price of Christ Is King?
The price of 1 Christ Is King currently costs $0.00003.
How many Christ Is King are there?
The current circulating supply of Christ Is King is 777.00B. This is the total amount of CIK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Christ Is King?
Christ Is King (CIK) currently ranks 1190 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 20.77M
0.41 %
#1190
$ 952.76K
780,000,000,000
