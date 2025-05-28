citadail

The live Griffain New Hedge Fund price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our CITADAIL price in real time. The price of CITADAIL is down -2.57% since last hour, up 10.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.83M. CITADAIL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CITADAIL.

Griffain New Hedge Fund Stats

What is the market cap of Griffain New Hedge Fund?

The current market cap of Griffain New Hedge Fund is $9.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Griffain New Hedge Fund?

Currently, 136.64M of CITADAIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.36%.

What is the current price of Griffain New Hedge Fund?

The price of 1 Griffain New Hedge Fund currently costs $0.01.

How many Griffain New Hedge Fund are there?

The current circulating supply of Griffain New Hedge Fund is 1.00B. This is the total amount of CITADAIL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Griffain New Hedge Fund?

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.83M

10.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 1.34M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

