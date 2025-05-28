Unique Features of Nervos Network

Nervos Network's unique design includes open-source blockchain technology, support for multiple assets, and a multi-layered architecture with several protocols. Its dual-layer architecture enables the network to achieve consensus using PoW on the layer-1 base layer, while transactions are processed in real-time on the layer-2 computational layer.

CKB Token and Circulation

CKB, the network's native token, has a total supply of 43,510,781,425 coins. As of March 2023, there are 39,936,460,802 CKB tokens in circulation. CKB serves as a utility token, providing flexibility to the entire ecosystem, acting as a reserve asset on layer 2, and as a means of payment for block rewards, staking rewards, and transaction fees.

Security of Nervos Network

Nervos Network is secured using a PoW-based Nakamoto consensus mechanism to protect dApps and digital assets. The CKB token is deployed on a PoW blockchain for security and decentralization, and it is mined with an ASIC-backed PoW function. The network is open-source and has been audited by a third party, CertiK, while the team also regularly holds hackathons to identify and address any security flaws.

In conclusion, Nervos Network (CKB) is a groundbreaking public blockchain ecosystem that seeks to build a decentralized, peer-to-peer crypto-economy network. With its unique dual-layer architecture and focus on security, Nervos Network aims to provide users with a platform that offers an array of secure blockchain services and capabilities. The project's commitment to innovation, multiple asset support, and strong security measures make it a promising player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Founders of Nervos Network

The Nervos Foundation, based in China, was responsible for creating the project. The core team consists of researchers, engineers, and developers who came together in 2018. The platform was co-founded by Terry Tai, Daniel Lv, and Kevin Wang, who have backgrounds in cryptocurrency exchanges, technology platforms, and engineering, respectively.