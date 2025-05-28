Nervos NetworkCKB
Live Nervos Network price updates and the latest Nervos Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00506
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.005
The live Nervos Network price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.88M. The table above accurately updates our CKB price in real time. The price of CKB is up 0.17% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $239.51M. CKB has a circulating supply of 46.59B coins and a max supply of 47.35B CKB.
about Nervos Network
What is Nervos Network?
Unique Features of Nervos Network
Nervos Network's unique design includes open-source blockchain technology, support for multiple assets, and a multi-layered architecture with several protocols. Its dual-layer architecture enables the network to achieve consensus using PoW on the layer-1 base layer, while transactions are processed in real-time on the layer-2 computational layer.
CKB Token and Circulation
CKB, the network's native token, has a total supply of 43,510,781,425 coins. As of March 2023, there are 39,936,460,802 CKB tokens in circulation. CKB serves as a utility token, providing flexibility to the entire ecosystem, acting as a reserve asset on layer 2, and as a means of payment for block rewards, staking rewards, and transaction fees.
Security of Nervos Network
Nervos Network is secured using a PoW-based Nakamoto consensus mechanism to protect dApps and digital assets. The CKB token is deployed on a PoW blockchain for security and decentralization, and it is mined with an ASIC-backed PoW function. The network is open-source and has been audited by a third party, CertiK, while the team also regularly holds hackathons to identify and address any security flaws.
In conclusion, Nervos Network (CKB) is a groundbreaking public blockchain ecosystem that seeks to build a decentralized, peer-to-peer crypto-economy network. With its unique dual-layer architecture and focus on security, Nervos Network aims to provide users with a platform that offers an array of secure blockchain services and capabilities. The project's commitment to innovation, multiple asset support, and strong security measures make it a promising player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.
Founders of Nervos Network
The Nervos Foundation, based in China, was responsible for creating the project. The core team consists of researchers, engineers, and developers who came together in 2018. The platform was co-founded by Terry Tai, Daniel Lv, and Kevin Wang, who have backgrounds in cryptocurrency exchanges, technology platforms, and engineering, respectively.
Nervos Network Stats
What is the market cap of Nervos Network?
The current market cap of Nervos Network is $235.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nervos Network?
Currently, 2.35B of CKB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.
What is the current price of Nervos Network?
The price of 1 Nervos Network currently costs $0.005.
How many Nervos Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Nervos Network is 46.59B. This is the total amount of CKB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nervos Network?
Nervos Network (CKB) currently ranks 277 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 235.71M
-0.06 %
#277
$ 11.88M
47,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/