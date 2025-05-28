ckb

The live Nervos Network price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.88M. The table above accurately updates our CKB price in real time. The price of CKB is up 0.17% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $239.51M. CKB has a circulating supply of 46.59B coins and a max supply of 47.35B CKB.

about Nervos Network

What is Nervos Network?

Nervos Network is a public blockchain and collection of protocols that aim to solve the scaling limitations facing traditional networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Nervos' blockchain is a layer-1 protocol that uses Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus and supports smart contract development. It also consists of a series of layer-2 scaling solutions to facilitate high-volume use cases. Nervos' native token (CKByte or CKB) allows users and developers to claim storage space on the Nervos blockchain in proportion to their holdings.

Unique Features of Nervos Network

Nervos Network's unique design includes open-source blockchain technology, support for multiple assets, and a multi-layered architecture with several protocols. Its dual-layer architecture enables the network to achieve consensus using PoW on the layer-1 base layer, while transactions are processed in real-time on the layer-2 computational layer.

CKB Token and Circulation

CKB, the network's native token, has a total supply of 43,510,781,425 coins. As of March 2023, there are 39,936,460,802 CKB tokens in circulation. CKB serves as a utility token, providing flexibility to the entire ecosystem, acting as a reserve asset on layer 2, and as a means of payment for block rewards, staking rewards, and transaction fees.

Security of Nervos Network

Nervos Network is secured using a PoW-based Nakamoto consensus mechanism to protect dApps and digital assets. The CKB token is deployed on a PoW blockchain for security and decentralization, and it is mined with an ASIC-backed PoW function. The network is open-source and has been audited by a third party, CertiK, while the team also regularly holds hackathons to identify and address any security flaws.

In conclusion, Nervos Network (CKB) is a groundbreaking public blockchain ecosystem that seeks to build a decentralized, peer-to-peer crypto-economy network. With its unique dual-layer architecture and focus on security, Nervos Network aims to provide users with a platform that offers an array of secure blockchain services and capabilities. The project's commitment to innovation, multiple asset support, and strong security measures make it a promising player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Founders of Nervos Network

The Nervos Foundation, based in China, was responsible for creating the project. The core team consists of researchers, engineers, and developers who came together in 2018. The platform was co-founded by Terry Tai, Daniel Lv, and Kevin Wang, who have backgrounds in cryptocurrency exchanges, technology platforms, and engineering, respectively.

Nervos Network Stats

Market Cap

$ 235.71M

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#277

24H Volume

$ 11.88M

Circulating Supply

47,000,000,000

