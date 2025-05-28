ckbtc

Chain-key BitcoinCKBTC

Live Chain-key Bitcoin price updates and the latest Chain-key Bitcoin news.

price

$107,987

$0

(0%)

24h low

$106,095.00

24h high

$109,932.00

The live Chain-key Bitcoin price today is $107,987.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.07K. The table above accurately updates our CKBTC price in real time. The price of CKBTC is down -0.15% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.93M. CKBTC has a circulating supply of 230.83 coins and a max supply of 230.83 CKBTC.

Chain-key Bitcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Chain-key Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Chain-key Bitcoin is $24.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chain-key Bitcoin?

Currently, 0.56 of CKBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.

What is the current price of Chain-key Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Chain-key Bitcoin currently costs $107,987.00.

How many Chain-key Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Chain-key Bitcoin is 230.83. This is the total amount of CKBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chain-key Bitcoin?

Chain-key Bitcoin (CKBTC) currently ranks 1092 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.93M

-0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1092

24H Volume

$ 60.07K

Circulating Supply

230

