sponsored by

$1.35

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.44

24h high

$1.69

The live Cakepie price today is $1.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our CKP price in real time. The price of CKP is down -9.90% since last hour, down -18.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.50M. CKP has a circulating supply of 3.94M coins and a max supply of 10.00M CKP.

Cakepie Stats

What is the market cap of Cakepie?

The current market cap of Cakepie is $5.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cakepie?

Currently, 777.44K of CKP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.07%.

What is the current price of Cakepie?

The price of 1 Cakepie currently costs $1.35.

How many Cakepie are there?

The current circulating supply of Cakepie is 3.94M. This is the total amount of CKP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cakepie?

Cakepie (CKP) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.64M

-18.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

3,900,000

