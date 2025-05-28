clanker

$33.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$31.49

24h high

$34.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live tokenbot price today is $33.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.50M. The table above accurately updates our CLANKER price in real time. The price of CLANKER is up 1.56% since last hour, up 3.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.30M. CLANKER has a circulating supply of 1.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00M CLANKER.

tokenbot Stats

What is the market cap of tokenbot?

The current market cap of tokenbot is $33.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of tokenbot?

Currently, 165.22K of CLANKER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.31%.

What is the current price of tokenbot?

The price of 1 tokenbot currently costs $33.30.

How many tokenbot are there?

The current circulating supply of tokenbot is 1.00M. This is the total amount of CLANKER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of tokenbot?

tokenbot (CLANKER) currently ranks 913 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.30M

3.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#913

24H Volume

$ 5.50M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000

