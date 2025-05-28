clay

$0.0000641

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00004

24h high

$0.00007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Clayton price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $271.00K. The table above accurately updates our CLAY price in real time. The price of CLAY is down -1.79% since last hour, up 38.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.41M. CLAY has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B CLAY.

Clayton Stats

What is the market cap of Clayton?

The current market cap of Clayton is $6.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Clayton?

Currently, 4.23B of CLAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $271.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 38.91%.

What is the current price of Clayton?

The price of 1 Clayton currently costs $0.00006.

How many Clayton are there?

The current circulating supply of Clayton is 100.00B. This is the total amount of CLAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Clayton?

Clayton (CLAY) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.70M

38.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 271.00K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

