The live Everclear price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $398.10K. The table above accurately updates our CLEAR price in real time. The price of CLEAR is up 1.11% since last hour, up 24.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.64M. CLEAR has a circulating supply of 387.05M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CLEAR.

Everclear Stats

What is the market cap of Everclear?

The current market cap of Everclear is $8.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Everclear?

Currently, 19.29M of CLEAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $398.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.58%.

What is the current price of Everclear?

The price of 1 Everclear currently costs $0.02.

How many Everclear are there?

The current circulating supply of Everclear is 387.05M. This is the total amount of CLEAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Everclear?

Everclear (CLEAR) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

