$0.0114
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.01
The live Clippy PFP Cult price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.46M. The table above accurately updates our CLIPPY price in real time. The price of CLIPPY is up 80.98% since last hour, up 142.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.38M. CLIPPY has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M CLIPPY.
Clippy PFP Cult Stats
What is the market cap of Clippy PFP Cult?
The current market cap of Clippy PFP Cult is $11.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Clippy PFP Cult?
Currently, 1.53B of CLIPPY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 142.40%.
What is the current price of Clippy PFP Cult?
The price of 1 Clippy PFP Cult currently costs $0.01.
How many Clippy PFP Cult are there?
The current circulating supply of Clippy PFP Cult is 999.98M. This is the total amount of CLIPPY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Clippy PFP Cult?
Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 11.38M
142.40 %
#1713
$ 17.46M
1,000,000,000
