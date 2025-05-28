clore

Live Clore.ai price updates and the latest Clore.ai news.

price

$0.0215

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Clore.ai price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.03M. The table above accurately updates our CLORE price in real time. The price of CLORE is down -0.86% since last hour, down -3.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.63M. CLORE has a circulating supply of 536.92M coins and a max supply of 540.41M CLORE.

Clore.ai Stats

What is the market cap of Clore.ai?

The current market cap of Clore.ai is $11.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Clore.ai?

Currently, 94.42M of CLORE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.45%.

What is the current price of Clore.ai?

The price of 1 Clore.ai currently costs $0.02.

How many Clore.ai are there?

The current circulating supply of Clore.ai is 536.92M. This is the total amount of CLORE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Clore.ai?

Clore.ai (CLORE) currently ranks 1523 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.55M

-3.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1523

24H Volume

$ 2.03M

Circulating Supply

540,000,000

