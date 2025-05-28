cloudy

$0.00713

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live cloudyheart price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $701.83K. The table above accurately updates our CLOUDY price in real time. The price of CLOUDY is down -4.32% since last hour, down -16.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.13M. CLOUDY has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M CLOUDY.

cloudyheart Stats

What is the market cap of cloudyheart?

The current market cap of cloudyheart is $7.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of cloudyheart?

Currently, 98.37M of CLOUDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $701.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.75%.

What is the current price of cloudyheart?

The price of 1 cloudyheart currently costs $0.007.

How many cloudyheart are there?

The current circulating supply of cloudyheart is 999.99M. This is the total amount of CLOUDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of cloudyheart?

cloudyheart (CLOUDY) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.75M

-16.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 701.83K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

