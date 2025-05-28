ColonyCLY
The live Colony price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.21K. The table above accurately updates our CLY price in real time. The price of CLY is up 0.25% since last hour, up 14.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.08M. CLY has a circulating supply of 112.68M coins and a max supply of 150.00M CLY.
What is Colony?
Colony Stats
What is the market cap of Colony?
The current market cap of Colony is $7.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Colony?
Currently, 776.54K of CLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.84%.
What is the current price of Colony?
The price of 1 Colony currently costs $0.07.
How many Colony are there?
The current circulating supply of Colony is 112.68M. This is the total amount of CLY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Colony?
Colony (CLY) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 7.58M
14.84 %
#1740
$ 52.21K
110,000,000
