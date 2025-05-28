cmd

CLI.AICMD

Live CLI.AI price updates and the latest CLI.AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00817

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live CLI.AI price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.24M. The table above accurately updates our CMD price in real time. The price of CMD is down -8.74% since last hour, down -10.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.17M. CMD has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M CMD.

CLI.AI Stats

What is the market cap of CLI.AI?

The current market cap of CLI.AI is $8.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CLI.AI?

Currently, 152.10M of CMD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.90%.

What is the current price of CLI.AI?

The price of 1 CLI.AI currently costs $0.008.

How many CLI.AI are there?

The current circulating supply of CLI.AI is 999.97M. This is the total amount of CMD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CLI.AI?

CLI.AI (CMD) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.51M

-10.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 1.24M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest CLI.AI news