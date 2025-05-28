cmeth

$2,898.5

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,791.40

24h high

$2,956.92

The live Mantle Restaked ETH price today is $2,898.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.70M. The table above accurately updates our CMETH price in real time. The price of CMETH is down -0.23% since last hour, up 3.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $558.91M. CMETH has a circulating supply of 192.83K coins and a max supply of 192.83K CMETH.

Mantle Restaked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of Mantle Restaked ETH?

The current market cap of Mantle Restaked ETH is $559.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mantle Restaked ETH?

Currently, 932.25 of CMETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.09%.

What is the current price of Mantle Restaked ETH?

The price of 1 Mantle Restaked ETH currently costs $2,898.50.

How many Mantle Restaked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Mantle Restaked ETH is 192.83K. This is the total amount of CMETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mantle Restaked ETH?

Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH) currently ranks 157 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 559.45M

3.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#157

24H Volume

$ 2.70M

Circulating Supply

190,000

