$0.024

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Changer price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.74K. The table above accurately updates our CNG price in real time. The price of CNG is up 2.42% since last hour, down -4.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.81M. CNG has a circulating supply of 41.81M coins and a max supply of 200.00M CNG.

Changer Stats

What is the market cap of Changer?

The current market cap of Changer is $7.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Changer?

Currently, 1.32M of CNG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.68%.

What is the current price of Changer?

The price of 1 Changer currently costs $0.02.

How many Changer are there?

The current circulating supply of Changer is 41.81M. This is the total amount of CNG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Changer?

Changer (CNG) currently ranks 1644 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

