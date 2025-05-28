coby

cobyCOBY

Live coby price updates and the latest coby news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00883

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live coby price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $755.58K. The table above accurately updates our COBY price in real time. The price of COBY is down -4.22% since last hour, up 25.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.83M. COBY has a circulating supply of 999.64M coins and a max supply of 999.64M COBY.

coby Stats

What is the market cap of coby?

The current market cap of coby is $9.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of coby?

Currently, 85.58M of COBY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $755.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.39%.

What is the current price of coby?

The price of 1 coby currently costs $0.009.

How many coby are there?

The current circulating supply of coby is 999.64M. This is the total amount of COBY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of coby?

coby (COBY) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.02M

25.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 755.58K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest coby news